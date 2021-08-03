Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,477,000 after buying an additional 928,618 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

