Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.92 Million (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $24,568.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

