Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Shares Up 0.2%

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 882.50 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.30). 420,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 539,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 863.50 ($11.28).

Several research firms have recently commented on PRSM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 851.90. The firm has a market cap of £826.51 million and a P/E ratio of -16.96.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

