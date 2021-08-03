Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY)’s share price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 1,460,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,987,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £87.45 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

