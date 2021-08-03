BMO Capital Markets Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.87. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

