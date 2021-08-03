BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 39,406 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.