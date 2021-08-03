BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,649,000 after acquiring an additional 187,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.64. 122,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,169. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

