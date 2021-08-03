BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $18,102,000. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 7,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. 523,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,198,093. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

