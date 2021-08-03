BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,706.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

