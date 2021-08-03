BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.81 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

GDX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 586,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,098. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

