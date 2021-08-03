BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,386 shares of company stock worth $8,619,216. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $310.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

