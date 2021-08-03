BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,368. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.25). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

