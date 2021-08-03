BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.45. 60,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,641. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

