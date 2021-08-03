BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,614 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 209.4% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $35,460,000. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.