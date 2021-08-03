BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 115.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €50.00 ($58.82) to €57.00 ($67.06) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.