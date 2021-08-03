BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €69.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.66.

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 180,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. Analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

