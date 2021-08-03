BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.66.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.20. 180,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.