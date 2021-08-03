Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.