Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.75 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

BCC traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,266. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

