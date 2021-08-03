Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.25.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,703. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

