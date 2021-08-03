Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.49. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 3,160,967 shares trading hands.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.65.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

