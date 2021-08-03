BonFi Price Reaches $0.0033 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a market cap of $989,167.41 and approximately $540,350.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.