Bonk Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

