Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,885 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 3.6% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Booking worth $299,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,453.04.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $39.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,131.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,528. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,244.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

