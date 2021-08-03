BOOM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,471.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $68,471.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00061932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.81 or 0.00800370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00093685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042199 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,754,959 coins and its circulating supply is 778,724,227 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

