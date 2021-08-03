Boosted Finance (BOOST) One Day Volume Tops $64,083.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $214,450.97 and approximately $64,083.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009366 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.