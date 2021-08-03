Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.05.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Shares of BAH opened at $85.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

