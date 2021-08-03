Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading Up 1.7%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.20.

Boral Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

