Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.06

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.06 and last traded at C$39.14, with a volume of 344132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CSFB set a C$43.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Boralex to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.93.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.7207419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

