BoringDAO Reaches One Day Volume of $6,085.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.01 million and approximately $6,085.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $154.34 or 0.00404842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00060713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00811716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00094851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042490 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,201 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

