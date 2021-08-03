Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Hits $32.61 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $32.61 million and $2.74 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.33 or 0.00407442 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.34 or 0.01057977 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,806,839 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.