Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.620 EPS.

Shares of BSX opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

