Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.410 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.48.

BSX opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 139.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

