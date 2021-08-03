Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Hits $646,427.89

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Bottos has a market cap of $646,427.89 and $18,274.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00061982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00809605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00093963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

