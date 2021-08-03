Bounty0x (BNTY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,948.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $207,164.33 and approximately $42,948.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00062093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.00810026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00093747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042420 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

