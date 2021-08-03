Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95.

Bouygues Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOUYY)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

