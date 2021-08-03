BOX Token (BOX) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $165.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

