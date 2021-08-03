Boyd Gaming (BYD) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD):
- 7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $71.00.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,996.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,535 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
