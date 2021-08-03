Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Hits New 1-Year High at $247.44

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$247.44 and last traded at C$244.42, with a volume of 47658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.44.

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.22.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.9051146 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.