Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,567 shares of company stock worth $3,123,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.26. 3,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.73.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.