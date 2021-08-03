BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 289.75 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 310.47. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market capitalization of £58.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £311 ($406.32).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

