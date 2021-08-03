bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 183.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.50%. On average, analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

