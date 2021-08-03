Bradley D. Owens Sells 1,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

