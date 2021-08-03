BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,246. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

