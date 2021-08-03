BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:BRSD traded up GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 19.15 ($0.25). 311,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,434. The company has a market cap of £22.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.20.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

