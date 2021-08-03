Bread (BRD) One Day Volume Tops $312,579.00

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Bread has a total market cap of $10.15 million and approximately $312,579.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00062409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00806952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00094149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042192 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

