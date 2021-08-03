BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31. 1,920,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,491,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

