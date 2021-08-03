Brian Lorig Sells 875 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.89. 894,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 233.5% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 128.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

