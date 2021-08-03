Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

