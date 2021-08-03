BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 146.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 50,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $52.33 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.